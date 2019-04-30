Wimbledon may extend deadline for Andy Murray to apply for a wild card

Andy Murray has an official deadline of June 18 to apply for a wild card

Andy Murray has an official deadline of June 18 to apply for a wild card for this year's Wimbledon Championships.

The All England Club has suggested it may give the two-time winner longer to decide whether he is able to compete.

Murray is recovering from hip resurfacing operation in London on January 28 and has yet to set a date for a potential return.

If he is fit enough, the 31-year-old Scot could use his protected ranking to enter Wimbledon, but he might apply for a wild card in order to use that ranking for future events.

Wimbledon begins on July 1 and All England club chiefs would of course dearly love to have Britain's former world No 1 in the draw.

Chairman Philip Brook said: "There have been no discussions with Andy yet. It's too soon to know the answer to that one.

"Should he wish to apply, he would do so in the normal way. We have a scheduled meeting on June 18 ahead of the championships to decide on wild cards.

"We have a process which applies to all players."

As to whether that deadline could be extended for Murray, chief executive Richard Lewis added: "If Andy came forward with a strong case, I am sure we would work with him."

Murray has not played competitively since the Australian Open in January, where he lost in five sets to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round.

He said before the tournament that he planned to retire after this summer's Wimbledon, but also revealed that the Australian Open could prove to be his last event.

Other significant changes at Wimbledon • The new retractable roof on Court One has been completed with an increased capacity of 12,345.• Any matches not completed before the 11pm curfew will resume the following day without the roof, unless the weather dictates otherwise. • The All England Club also announced an 11.8 per cent increase in prize money for 2019.• The men's and women's singles champions will receive £2.35 million, an increase of £100,000 on last year.• Wheelchair tennis prize money has risen by 47 per cent, largely due to the introduction of quad wheelchair events.• Wimbledon "highly likely" to introduce a shot clock at the 2020 tournament.• The All England Club will launch an online ticket ballot in autumn 2019 for the 2020 Championships.

