Andy Murray 'pain-free' and says he could make Wimbledon appearance

Andy Murray is pain-free after undergoing a second hip operation

Andy Murray has revealed he is pain-free and could return to action in time for a possible appearance at Wimbledon in July.

The two-time Wimbledon champion has not played since the Australian Open and has since undergone a second hip operation as he attempts to overcome a problem that first started to trouble him in the summer of 2017.

Murray, 31, had previously announced he was going to retire but appeared to go back on that decision ahead of his second surgery.

Speaking at the London Marathon, where he was to fire the starting pistol for the elite men's race, the US Open and double Olympic champion told BBC: "There's no pain any more. I'm happy, pain-free and enjoying my life.

I don't feel any pressure that I need to come back but if my body feels good and I'm pain-free then I'll give it a go. Andy Murray

"I've been hitting a few balls from a stationary position. I'm still quite a long way from testing it properly, running around a court.

"I just have to see what happens. I don't feel any pressure that I need to come back but if my body feels good and I'm pain-free then I'll give it a go."

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.