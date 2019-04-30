Kyle Edmund knocked out of BMW Open in Munich in first round

Kyle Edmund suffered a disappointing defeat to Denis Kudla in Munich

Kyle Edmund's inconsistent clay-court form continued as he suffered a 6-4 6-3 defeat to Denis Kudla in the first round of the BMW Open in Munich.

The 24-year-old, who also failed to progress in the Monte-Carlo Masters, was soon on the back foot after losing his opening service game and then trailed 2-4 as Kudla went on to close out the opening set.

Edmund, the tournament's fifth seed and world No 22, again failed to hold when serving at the start of the second set.

Kudla, ranked 82 in the world, maintained his momentum to lead 5-3 before securing victory in one hour and 10 minutes after again breaking the British No 1 to claim his first opportunity on match point.

The 26-year-old American will go on to play Matteo Berrettini in the second round after the Italian came through 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 against Denis Istomin.

