Johanna Konta through to last four of Morocco Open in Rabat

Johanna Konta is through to the semi-finals of the Morocco Open

British No 1 Johanna Konta came through a third consecutive deciding set encounter to reach the semi-finals of the Morocco Open in Rabat.

Konta saved three match points before beating China's Wang Yafan in her opening match and she also required three sets to see off Romania's Ana Bogdan.

In Thursday's quarter-finals, she battled back from a set down to defeat Taiwanese second seed Hsieh Su-wei 6-7 (1-7) 6-4 6-4.

Hsieh started the match in control, forging a 3-0 lead, and although Konta fought back to force a tie break, the 33-year-old from Chinese Taipei easily wrapped up the opening set.

After the first seven games went with serve in the second set, Konta appeared to make a crucial break to love for a 5-3 lead, only to be immediately broken back.

Konta will face Ajla Tomljanovic in the semi-finals

At 5-4, Konta squandered three set points before finally making the fourth count to send the match into a deciding set, her third three-setter in as many matches.

After trading breaks early on, Konta again made another key break to lead 5-3, but as in the second set she again let her advantage slip.

The Briton, though, fought bravely and after Hsieh double-faulted to hand Konta three match points, she converted at the second attempt to book her last-four place.

Seventh-ranked Konta will face Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in Saturday's final after the Croatian dispatched Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-2 6-4.

Tomljanovic sits four places higher than Konta at 43 in the latest WTA rankings.

