Stefanos Tsitsipas wins Estoril Open to claim third ATP title

Stefanos Tsitsipas won his second title of 2019 in Portugal

Stefanos Tsitsipas sealed his first clay-court title with a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) against Pablo Cuevas at the Estoril Open.

The 20-year-old top seed was in command against the six-time ATP winner from Uruguay, leading by a set and a break at 4-3, but was broken for the first time as he lost nine consecutive points.

Tsitsipas then saved a set point at 4-5 before winning a tiebreak to claim a third ATP title - his second this season, and first outdoors.

"You really have to fight hard and give your soul out on the court. This title means a lot to me. It's on clay, it's one of my preferred surfaces," Tsitsipas said.

"It's nice to have completed the clay-hard court title [sweep] that I've been fighting for. Next is grass, or maybe even more clay-court titles this year, that would be wonderful."

Did you know? Stefanos Tsitsipas' victory was the first time in professional tennis history that there were Greek champions in both ATP and WTA tournaments in the same week, after Maria Sakkari won in Rabat.

Tsitsipas, whose previous titles had come in Stockholm last October and in Marseille in February, rises to world No 9 with the title, and will now aim to build on the performance at this week's Madrid Open.

He will face either Portugal's Joao Sousa or lucky loser Adrian Mannarino in the Spanish capital after receiving a bye through to the second round.

Elsewhere, Chilean Cristian Garin defeated Italian Matteo Berrettini to win his second title at the BMW Open in Munich.

The 22-year-old, who won in Houston on clay last month, continued his breakthrough campaign with a 6-1 3-6 7-6 (7-1) victory - a tour-equalling 19th on the surface this season.