Andy Murray may return at Queen’s Club as wild card entry

Andy Murray last won the Queen's Club title in 2016, beating Milos Raonic in the final

Andy Murray could make his return to tennis at Queen’s Club after the tournament’s organisers held a wild card for the three-time Grand Slam champion.

The 31-year-old, a five-time winner at Queen's Club, has not played since a gruelling five-set defeat to Roverto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open in January.

Murray underwent a hip resurfacing operation shortly after that match, but revealed he was "pain-free" in April, hinting at a possible Wimbledon appearance.

The Scot will let tournament director Stephen Farrow know whether he can play nearer the time, which may see him join British No 1 Kyle Edmund and No 2 Cameron Norrie in the draw.

It is the first time since 2006 that Britain has had two direct entrants in the draw other than Murray, when Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski appeared with him.

Three of the world's top 10 players have confirmed their participation, with world No 6 Kevin Anderson, No 8 Juan Martin del Potro and No 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas all set to feature.

Defending champion Marin Cilic will return, with triple Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and Australian Nick Kyrgios among the other star names competing.

There will also be a doubles title at Queen's Club, along with the first grass-court wheelchair ranking tournament outside of Wimbledon and the inaugural Paul Hutchins Trophy, an 18-and-under match between Great Britain and the United States of America.

The tournament runs from June 17 to 23 at Queen's Club in west London.

