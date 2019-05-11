Rafael Nadal stunned by Stefanos Tsitsipas in Madrid Open semi-final

Stefanos Tsitsipas can rise to a career-high world No 6 with victory in the final

Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out five-time champion Rafael Nadal to reach the Madrid Open final where he will meet world No 1 Novak Djokovic.

The 20-year-old Greek prevailed in a compelling encounter 6-4 2-6 6-3 to seal his first ever victory against the 17-time Grand Slam champion in their fourth meeting.

Tsitsipas, who has now beaten Djokovic, Nadal and Federer in the past year, will target a second consecutive title and fourth of his career on Sunday.

Nadal remains without a title this year and has now failed to progress past the semi-finals in each of his three clay court appearances this season, losing each time to a different opponent.

Tsitsipas will target his maiden Masters 1000 title on Sunday

Tsitsipas suffered an early morning three-set defeat in the men's doubles semi-final but returned to the court with renewed energy.

He edged an untidy opening set which included five breaks in the opening nine games.

Nadal was more purposeful in the second set as he broke his opponent twice on his way to forcing a deciding set, but it was Tsitsipas who fought off early breaks points before securing a double break lead.

Rafael Nadal lost to Fabio Fognini and Dominic Thiem in Monte Carlo and Barcelona respectively

The second seed snatched one break back but Tsitsipas remained committed to seal a notable success on his fourth match point.

