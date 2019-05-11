Roger Federer not too despondent after exiting Madrid Open

Roger Federer says he is feeling good about his game despite Madrid Open exit

Roger Federer wasn't leaving Madrid too disappointed with the outcome of his return after he was knocked out of the tournament at the quarter-final stage.

Federer left the Spanish capital in good spirits despite seeing two match points slip away against Dominic Thiem as his return to clay ended in defeat.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who is playing his first tournament on the surface for three years, saved two match points in beating Gael Monfils on Thursday but the boot was on the other foot this time.

Federer won the first set and held two match points in the second set tie-break but Thiem, last year's French Open finalist, fought back to win 3-6 7-6 (13-11) 6-4.

I have good memories from this place, so of course I can see myself coming back, but I don't know at this point Federer unsure whether he will be back next year

"It's frustrating, clearly. Losing with match points is the worst. But, nevertheless, if I take a step back, it's all good. I feel very good about my game," admitted the three-time former Madrid champion.

"I had a great week. People couldn't have been friendlier to me. I thought I played good. I have good memories from this place, so of course I can see myself coming back, but I don't know at this point."

Federer has announced that he will participate at next week's Italian Open

Federer features in next week's Italian Open draw and the 37-year-old Swiss made a decision on his participation at the Foro Italico in Rome through social media.

He said: "Hello everybody. Just finished speaking to the team and happy to say I'm coming back to Rome to play in Italy. Can't wait. It's so exciting. It's been too long. I'll see you there. Ciao tutti. Bye bye."

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.