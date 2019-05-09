David Ferrer retires after Alexander Zverev defeat at Madrid Open

David Ferrer's career came to an end at La Caja Magica on Wednesday

The curtain came down on David Ferrer's career after defeat by reigning champion Alexander Zverev at the Madrid Open.

The 37-year-old Spaniard, a former world No 3 who won 27 career titles and reached the French Open final in 2013, wanted to retire after his home tournament.

Ferrer had beaten compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut on Tuesday to prolong his career by 24 hours, and threatened to extend it further after racing into a 4-1 lead in the first set against Zverev.

I've been very lucky. I've always wanted to end my career like this. I couldn't keep playing at the level that I wanted, but I'm very happy and very proud of my career. David Ferrer

But that was as good as it got for the veteran as 22-year-old German Zverev, the third seed, dropped just one more game on his way to a 6-4 6-1 victory.

"I'll never forget this day," he said, with his wife and son by his side. "I've been very lucky. I've always wanted to end my career like this. I couldn't keep playing at the level that I wanted, but I'm very happy and very proud of my career."

Alexander Zverev embraces Ferrer of Spain at the net

Did you know... Ferrer had 733 wins in 1,111 matches, fourth-best among active players.

"All the players are very sad he is retiring," Zverev said. "You always left everything on the court, in every single match. It's a privilege for me to be here playing against you in your last match."

Frenchman Gael Monfils set up a meeting with Roger Federer on Thursday after a 6-3 6-1 win over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

