Tennis world reacts to Champions League drama involving Liverpool and Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp leads the applause after Liverpool's epic comeback win over Barcelona

Johanna Konta doesn't "even follow football" but the British No 1 was amongst a number of stars who took to social media to celebrate Liverpool and Tottenham reaching the Champions League final.

Konta was joined in congratulating both Premier League teams for setting up just the second all-English Champions League final by a host of players.

Tottenham's stunning comeback against Ajax on Wednesday set up a June 1 date against Liverpool, who also staged a remarkable fightback to eliminate Barcelona on Tuesday.

Konta, who was beaten by Simona Halep at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, took to Twitter to express her happiness.

"I don't even follow football, but seeing @LFC and @SpursOfficial being in the final of the @ChampionsLeague makes me pretty happy!"

Great Britain Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong is an Arsenal fan but admitted being delighted for their north London neighbours on Twitter.

"The highs and lows of sport crammed in to 9.33 minutes. I'm an Arsenal fan but this made me really happy. Can't wait for the final!"

Tennis legend Boris Becker was left speechless after Liverpool's comeback win against Barcelona at Anfield.

As was Australian world No 48 John Millman...

British doubles player Neal Skupski felt it was written in the stars for Liverpool, while his brother and partner on court, Ken, posted quite a stat on manager Jurgen Klopp.

Huge Liverpool fan and British No 1 Kyle Edmund was at Melwood training ground in April.

