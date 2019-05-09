Grigor Dimitrov splits with Andy Murray's former coach Dani Vallverdu

Dani Vallverdu (L) and Grigor Dimitrov have called time on their partnership

Grigor Dimitrov has parted company with Andy Murray's former coach Dani Vallverdu after almost three years working together.

Dimitrov, who reached a career-high No 3 after winning the 2017 ATP Finals in London, now finds himself down to No 46 in the world rankings - in danger of falling outside the Top 50 for the first time since 2012.

"After my match yesterday Dani Vallverdu my long time coach and I sat down together," Dimitrov posted on Twitter.

"After three great years, we will be going our separate ways. We had some career highlights and amazing moments on court. I want to thank Dani for everything he has done for me and I wish him nothing but the best in his next endeavors."

The Bulgarian, upset by Taylor Fritz at the Madrid Open earlier this week, sat down with Vallverdu - who coached former British and World No 1 Andy Murray for four years between 2010 and 2014 - before deciding to call it a day.

Thank you for the last 3 years @GrigorDimitrov Here for you all day, everyday. 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/KdBx02U4Du — Daniel Vallverdu (@danielvallverdu) May 9, 2019

We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.