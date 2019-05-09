Grigor Dimitrov splits with Andy Murray's former coach Dani Vallverdu
Bulgarian reached a career-high No 3 in 2017
Last Updated: 09/05/19 4:04pm
Grigor Dimitrov has parted company with Andy Murray's former coach Dani Vallverdu after almost three years working together.
Dimitrov, who reached a career-high No 3 after winning the 2017 ATP Finals in London, now finds himself down to No 46 in the world rankings - in danger of falling outside the Top 50 for the first time since 2012.
"After my match yesterday Dani Vallverdu my long time coach and I sat down together," Dimitrov posted on Twitter.
"After three great years, we will be going our separate ways. We had some career highlights and amazing moments on court. I want to thank Dani for everything he has done for me and I wish him nothing but the best in his next endeavors."
The Bulgarian, upset by Taylor Fritz at the Madrid Open earlier this week, sat down with Vallverdu - who coached former British and World No 1 Andy Murray for four years between 2010 and 2014 - before deciding to call it a day.
Thank you for the last 3 years @GrigorDimitrov Here for you all day, everyday. 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/KdBx02U4Du— Daniel Vallverdu (@danielvallverdu) May 9, 2019
We have the tennis season covered from all angles via our website skysports.com/tennis. On the move? Head to our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsTennis to join in the conversation.