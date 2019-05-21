Dan Evans and Andy Murray handed Queen's wild cards

Dan Evans will feature at Queen's after being awarded a wild card

Dan Evans has been awarded a wild card into the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's next month, with one also reserved for Andy Murray if he is fit enough to play after his hip operation.

Evans is ranked 77th in the world, having risen over 1000 places in the last year following his 12-month ban for taking cocaine.

The 28-year-old joins fellow Brits Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie in the draw, while Juan Martin del Potro and defending champion Marin Cilic will also feature in west London.

"I'm grateful for the wild card and excited to be playing at Queen's again this year as the Fever-Tree Championships is one of the best events on tour," said Evans.

"The grass season is a great time of year, especially for the Brits, and I am looking forward to competing against many of the best players in the world."

Andy Murray continues to struggle with hip problems

Like Murray, last year's runner-up Novak Djokovic and 2008 champion Rafael Nadal also have spots reserved if they opt to take them.

Murray has already indicated, however, that is unlikely to be fit in time for Wimbledon this year, an event that takes place after Queen's.

The competition, held at The Queen's Club, runs from June 17-23.