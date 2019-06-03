Andy Murray set to play doubles at Queen's Club in comeback from hip surgery

Andy Murray has not played since undergoing hip surgery in January

Andy Murray is planning to make his competitive return to tennis by playing doubles at Queen's Club later this month.

The 32-year-old, a five-time winner at Queen's, has not played a competitive match since losing to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open in January.

Murray underwent a hip resurfacing operation shortly after that defeat, but revealed he was "pain-free" in April, hinting at a possible Wimbledon appearance.

Press Association understands Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez is the leading contender to partner Murray at Queen's Club, which begins on June 17.

Andy Murray last won the Queen's Club singles title in 2016, beating Milos Raonic in the final

Speaking in February, Fever-Tree Championships tournament director Stephen Farrow said Murray would be given as much time as possible to register his interest in playing at Queen's.

"Andy is our greatest champion, and he has our full support," said Farrow. "The most important thing is that he recovers well from his surgery and can live a pain-free life as soon as possible.

"We have a special bond with him - he won his first professional match at The Queen's Club, he won the tournament five times, and we have so many special memories of him playing on our centre court.

"Of course we would love to have him back at the Fever-Tree Championships if he is fit and able to play.

"We will keep in close contact with him and his team, and the door will remain open for him for as long as possible."