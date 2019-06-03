Ashleigh Barty to meet Madison Keys in French Open quarter-finals

Ashleigh Barty had never progressed past the second round at Roland Garros before this year

Ashleigh Barty will meet Madison Keys in the French Open quarter-finals after she defeated Sofia Kenin, who stunned three-time champion Serena Williams in the third round.

The Australian eighth seed ended the run of the 20-year-old American with a 6-3 3-6 6-0 victory, to confirm herself as the only player to reach the last eight at each of this year's first two majors.

Meanwhile, 2018 semi-finalist Keys reached this stage for the fifth time in the last seven Grand Slams with a 6-2 6-4 victory against world No 42 Katerina Siniakova.

Madison Keys won her first clay court title at the Charleston Open in April

Barty hit 11 aces in the 90-minute match on Court Philippe Chatrier as the 23-year-old, who reached a career-high world No 5 on Monday, recovered from a second set fightback from Kenin to race through the third set.

Keys, who won her first clay court title in April, needed one hour and 16 minutes to overcome 23-year-old Siniakova in the Czech's first fourth-round appearance at a Grand Slam.

The American defeated Barty in straight sets when the pair met at Roland Garros in 2017.

