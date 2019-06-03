Andy Murray to play doubles at Queen's Club in comeback from hip surgery

Andy Murray has not played since undergoing hip surgery in January

Andy Murray will make his competitive return to tennis by playing doubles at Queen's Club later this month.

The 32-year-old, a five-time winner at Queen's, has not played a competitive match since losing to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open in January.

Murray underwent a hip resurfacing operation shortly after that defeat, but revealed he was "pain-free" in April, hinting at a possible Wimbledon appearance.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has since confirmed he will play in the Fever-Tree Championships, which begins at Queen's on June 17.

"I am really excited to return to the match court for the first time since my surgery," said Murray, who will partner Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez in the men's doubles.

Andy Murray last won the Queen's Club singles title in 2016, beating Milos Raonic in the final

"Queen's has always been a special place for me and it's the perfect place to return. It's where I won my first ATP match, my first title in Britain and on grass.

"It's been my most successful tournament overall. I'm not yet ready to return to the singles court, but I've been pain-free for a few months.

"I've made good progress in training and on the practice court, and this is the next step for me as I try to return to the tour."

Tournament Director Stephen Farrow, also the LTA's Director of International Events and Professional Game, said: "Andy Murray is our greatest champion, and we are thrilled that he is going to make his return from injury at the Fever-Tree Championships.

"The reaction when he stepped out on our centre court to play singles last year after so long away was electric, and it will be the same when he plays doubles this year.

"Everyone knows what he has been through, he is an inspiration to everyone that cares about tennis in Britain, and to have him playing at Queen's alongside our 2017 champion Feliciano Lopez is going to be really special."

Also on the Doubles Entry List is Andy's elder brother Jamie Murray, who will play with Neal Skupski.