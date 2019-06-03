Dominic Thiem defeats Gael Monfils to reach French Open quarter-finals

Dominic Thiem has now won all five of his matches against Gael Monfils

Dominic Thiem reached the French Open quarter-finals for the fourth successive year after a convincing straight-sets victory against Gael Monfils.

The Austrian, runner-up 12 months ago when he was beaten by Rafael Nadal, won 6-4 6-4 6-2 against 2008 semi-finalist Monfils to end French hopes in the singles.

Thiem had needed four sets in each of his previous matches this year but impressed on Court Philippe Chatrier as he booked a meeting with 10th seed Karen Khachanov.

Thiem is aiming for his first major title

"It was my best match of the tournament so far, some great rallies; it's always fun to play Gael," said Thiem.

Thiem raced into a 4-0 lead before Monfils recovered from one of the two breaks, but Thiem held serve to win the first set.

The world No 4 then took control of an even second set with a decisive break in the ninth game as the Austrian's greater consistency from the baseline proved pivotal.

French Open men's singles quarter-finals (1) Novak Djokovic vs (5) Alexander Zverev (4) Dominic Thiem vs (10) Karen Khachanov (3) Roger Federer vs (24) Stan Wawrinka (2) Rafael Nadal vs (7) Kei Nishikori

Thiem hit a superb winner with a between-the-legs shot early in the third set, which was met by applause from Monfils, as he broke for 2-1 on his way to maintaining his perfect record against the Frenchman from their five meetings.

"There was no other choice to play that ball. When a ball like this goes in it is a hot shot!" added the fourth seed.

Khachanov knocked out two-time semi-finalist Juan Martin del Potro to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Karen Khachanov had lost all three of his previous matches against Juan Martin del Potro

The Russian, seeded 10th, won 7-5 6-3 3-6 6-3 after three hours and nine minutes to record his first victory over the Argentine, ranked two places higher.

Khachanov, who had reached the fourth round in the past two years, saved all five break points he faced in the first set before he secured the decisive break in the 12th game.

The 23-year-old needed broke early in the second set as he doubled his advantage, but Del Potro, who enjoyed the majority of the backing from the Suzanne Lenglen crowd, broke Khachanov twice in the third set to stay in the match.

Khachanov saved two break points in the first game of the fourth set before he then broke for a 2-0 lead, and despite failing to convert on two occasions for a double-break lead, he sealed victory with an ace.

