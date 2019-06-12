Andy Murray expects to face brother Jamie on return at Queen's Club

Andy Murray is a five-time singles champion at Queen's Club

Andy Murray believes it is inevitable that he will face his brother Jamie when he makes his competitive return in the men's doubles at Queen's Club next week.

The former world No 1 will make his comeback from the hip surgery he underwent in January when he competes alongside Feliciano Lopez at the Fever-Tree Championships.

Murray will feature alongside experienced Spanish player Feliciano Lopez, while doubles specialist Jamie has teamed up with fellow Briton Neal Skupski.

"I discussed potentially playing with my brother a month, six weeks ago, but I had barely started hitting balls at that stage," said three-time Grand Slam champion Murray.

"We spoke about it and I told him that it was not certain that I will be ready to play and I also don't particularly want to let him down two minutes before the tournament.

If I play (against) Jamie then I'd definitely be trying to win, of course. It's bound to end up happening, I'd imagine. Andy Murray

"I wanted to wait a bit closer to the time before making a decision over whether I was going to play.

"With Feli, I was looking at guys to potentially play with in this tournament and ones I would be able to get in without taking a wild card from one of the other British grasscourt teams.

"Feli is a very good grasscourt player and someone I have always get on well with on the tour. He plays good doubles, he is a good partner.

"If I play (against) Jamie then I'd definitely be trying to win, of course. It's bound to end up happening, I'd imagine. I wouldn't be surprised if that was how the draw came out."

Murray hopes to play at Eastbourne the following week, possibly with Lopez, but the 32-year-old Scot still needs a partner for Wimbledon.

"I've just spoken to a few players who are a bit more relaxed about whether I can play or not," he added.

"So not necessarily doubles specialists, but guys that if I was able to would be up for playing, but likewise if I'm not, they're fine as well. So we'll see."

Earlier on Wednesday, Murray revealed he hopes to be back in singles action later this year, although he has put no time frame on his return.

