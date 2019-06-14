British teenager Jack Draper handed Queen's Club wild card

British teenager Jack Draper has been awarded a wild card at Queen's Club

Talented British teenager Jack Draper has been awarded a wild card by the LTA into the qualifying draw of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

Draper, a 17-year-old left-hander, reached the final of the boys tournament at Wimbledon last year and has been transitioning to the senior game since then.

He is joined by 2011 semi-finalist James Ward, with the 32-year-old continuing his return after knee surgery a couple of years ago.

Fever-Tree Championships qualifying will be another good test for him against top 100 players. Davis Cup captain Leon Smith on Jack Draper

Davis Cup captain Leon Smith, said: "This is a great opportunity for Jack and James, and one they both deserve. Jack showed his potential by reaching the the Wimbledon boys final last year and this week won his first main draw ATP Challenger match in Nottingham before losing in a high quality match to Dan Evans in the second round. Fever-Tree Championships qualifying will be another good test for him against top 100 players.

"James played some of the best tennis of his career to reach the semis eight years ago. He had good performances at Surbiton Challenger last week including a win against Sergiy Stakhovsky and will be looking to keep momentum going again at Queen's."

Singles Qualifying Entry List Name Ranking Adrian Mannarino 44 Nicolas Jarry 60 Roberto Carballes Baena 73 Alexander Bublik 85 Bernard Tomic 88 Bradley Klahn 89 Prajnesh Gunneswaran 91 Ivo Karlovic 86 Aljaz Bedene 93 Alexei Popyrin 103 Matthias Bachinger 119 Peter Polansky 131 Tommy Paul 138 WC Nicolas Mahut 189 WC James Ward 204 WC Jack Draper 571

