British teenager Jack Draper handed Queen's Club wild card

Last Updated: 14/06/19 2:24pm

British teenager Jack Draper has been awarded a wild card at Queen's Club
Talented British teenager Jack Draper has been awarded a wild card by the LTA into the qualifying draw of the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's Club.

Draper, a 17-year-old left-hander, reached the final of the boys tournament at Wimbledon last year and has been transitioning to the senior game since then.

He is joined by 2011 semi-finalist James Ward, with the 32-year-old continuing his return after knee surgery a couple of years ago.

Fever-Tree Championships qualifying will be another good test for him against top 100 players.

Davis Cup captain Leon Smith on Jack Draper

Davis Cup captain Leon Smith, said: "This is a great opportunity for Jack and James, and one they both deserve. Jack showed his potential by reaching the the Wimbledon boys final last year and this week won his first main draw ATP Challenger match in Nottingham before losing in a high quality match to Dan Evans in the second round. Fever-Tree Championships qualifying will be another good test for him against top 100 players.

"James played some of the best tennis of his career to reach the semis eight years ago. He had good performances at Surbiton Challenger last week including a win against Sergiy Stakhovsky and will be looking to keep momentum going again at Queen's."

Singles Qualifying Entry List

Name Ranking
Adrian Mannarino 44
Nicolas Jarry 60
Roberto Carballes Baena 73
Alexander Bublik 85
Bernard Tomic 88
Bradley Klahn 89
Prajnesh Gunneswaran 91
Ivo Karlovic 86
Aljaz Bedene 93
Alexei Popyrin 103
Matthias Bachinger 119
Peter Polansky 131
Tommy Paul 138
WC Nicolas Mahut 189
WC James Ward 204
WC Jack Draper 571

