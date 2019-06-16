Johanna Konta confident of Grand Slam chances ahead of Wimbledon

0:49 Johanna Konta says she is certain she has the potential to become a Grand Slam champion. Johanna Konta says she is certain she has the potential to become a Grand Slam champion.

Johanna Konta is convinced she has got what it takes to win a Grand Slam.

The British number one will play her first tournament since reaching her third Grand Slam semi-final in Paris at the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham this week.

And Konta is bullish about her Grand Slam prospects, with just over a fortnight to go until Wimbledon starts.

"I wouldn't be playing if I didn't believe I could be winning Grand Slams," Konta told Sky News.

Konta's run at Roland Garros saw her reach her third Grand Slam semi-final

"Hopefully it will come. It might not, but I am working towards it coming."

With Andy Murray unable to take part in the men's singles at Wimbledon, Konta will carry British hopes going into the 2019 tournament at the All England Club.

Andy Murray is set to play in the men's doubles at Wimbledon

But Konta does not feel there is any added pressure on her shoulders, insisting she enjoys this part of the season because she gets to play close to home.

"There is a lot of normality that comes with this period for me which is really nice," Konta said.

"It's not my first grass season and it's not a new experience for me in that sense.

"But more than anything I always look forward to the grass because I get to be at home. I just drove up this morning, which is nice.

"Not many players get to experience that in a season, just pop to your tournament."

Konta reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon two years ago but has never made it past the second round in six previous appearances at the Edgbaston Priory Club

The 28-year-old, seeded seventh for the Nature Valley Classic, said: "This will be my first grass-court tournament [of the year] and I'm just looking forward to getting started really.

Konta is hoping to improve upon her record on the grass in Birmingham

"Last year I lost to Petra (Kvitova), the year before to Coco (Vandeweghe), so I've played some very capable players, especially on this surface.

"I wouldn't say it's anything specifically to do with Birmingham or the tournament. It's always a lot to do with the opponents that you play.

"There's no reason why this year I can't do better. It might not happen but I'll be working towards hopefully making it happen."

