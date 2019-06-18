Roger Federer makes winning start to grass-court season at Halle Open

Roger Federer started his Halle Open quest with a win on Tuesday

Roger Federer began his bid for a record-extending 10th title at the Halle Open by winning in style on Tuesday.

The Swiss top seed and 20-time Grand Slam champion needed a tie-break to take the first set from Australian John Millman before wrapping up a 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 victory.

Federer will take on wild card Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the former world No 5, next after he won the all-French clash against Benoit Paire 6-4 7-5.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will take on Federer in a tasty tussle next

Federer leads his rivalry with Tsonga 11-6, but the Frenchman has won their past two meetings - in Monte Carlo (2016) and at the Rogers Cup in Toronto (2014).

Fourth seed Borna Coric of Croatia beat Spaniard Jaume Munar 7-6 (2) 6-3 and Roberto Bautista Agut, the seventh seed from Spain, got past American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (12-10) 6-0.

But eighth seed Guido Pella of Argentina was thumped 6-1 6-1 by Belgium's David Goffin while Richard Gasquet sank German Peter Gojowczyk 6-3 6-4.

