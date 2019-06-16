Andy Murray says hip operation was 'life changing' ahead of Queen's return

0:44 Andy Murray hopes to return to singles action by the end of the year after hip surgery Andy Murray hopes to return to singles action by the end of the year after hip surgery

Andy Murray says his hip operation has been "life changing" as he prepares to make his return to competitive tennis in the Fever-Tree Championships at Queen's.

The former world number one has entered the doubles next week with Feliciano Lopez in what will be the 32-year-old's first competitive outing since January 2019 before having surgery.

The three-time grand slam winner's last game was a first-round Australian Open defeat to Roberto Bautista Agut over six months ago; he has ruled out playing singles at Wimbledon but not competing in the doubles category.

The 2012 U.S Open champion hopes to be fit again for singles at the New York showpiece later this year, but has not placed a time frame on his full return.

"I don't know how I'm going to feel when I get back on the court, but I feel lucky, I feel relaxed, I didn't expect to be in this position," said Murray.

"I didn't know how I was going to feel if I went and had the operation but it's been brilliant, completely life-changing for me from where I was.

"I'm looking forward to getting back out there but I don't know what to expect. I'm not putting any expectations on myself because just being out on a tennis court again, and being comfortable and pain-free, is enough.

"I'll enjoy competing. I enjoyed practising, hitting tennis balls, doing all the things I couldn't do even a few months ago, so we'll see what happens."

Murray and Spaniard Lopez will face up against No 1 seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah at Queen's on June 17.