Cori Gauff defeats Magdalena Rybarikova to reach Wimbledon third round

Cori Gauff backed up her victory against Venus Williams with another accomplished performance

Fifteen-year-old American qualifier Cori Gauff continued her breakthrough Wimbledon run with a mature straight-sets victory against 2017 finalist Magdalena Rybarikova to reach the third round.

World No 313 Gauff defeated Rybarikova - 15 years her senior - 6-3 6-3 under the new roof on Court One, after her match was rescheduled to the scene of her memorable first-round win against five-time champion Venus Williams.

Gauff did not face a break point against the 30-year-old Slovak in the 69-minute victory, which included 18 winners and just 10 unforced errors as she won her fifth match at this year's championships.

The teenage sensation broke Rybarikova's serve in the sixth game of the first set and maintained her composure before completing victory with a third break of serve to seal another impressive victory in her fledgling career.

Gauff is yet to lose a set at Wimbledon

Gauff will face world No 60 Polona Hercog, who has never progressed past the third round at a Grand Slam, on Friday.

Hercog prevented Gauff from facing a second all-American encounter as the Slovenian knocked out 17th seed and Grand Slam finalist Madison Keys 6-2 6-4.

Already, it has been confirmed there will be a new Wimbledon finalist from the women's draw because none of the remaining 32 players in the bottom half of the draw have reached the showpiece.