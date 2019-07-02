Johanna Konta hopes Brits can maintain winning momentum at Wimbledon

Johanna Konta is hopeful that all five home players on Thursday can make it through to the next round at Wimbledon

Johanna Konta is hopeful the British contingent left in the main draw can maintain their winning momentum at Wimbledon.

Konta will be aiming to move through to the third round at the All England Club when she takes on Czech Katerina Siniakova.

The 19th seed is one of five home players in action on the fourth day of the Championships.

This has been Britain's most successful Wimbledon for 13 years in terms of first-round wins, and Konta said: "There's seven British players in the next round. I like to think we're all in it together.

"I definitely am just really pleased to be playing the tennis that I'm playing. I don't necessarily look at what my ranking is, how that compares to other players in the country, outside of the country.

"I'm just really pleased I was able to play a good first round and get an opportunity to play a second round."

Can Konta can replicate or even better her semi-final appearance at Wimbledon two years ago?

After Konta's run to the semi-finals of the French Open, hopes are high that she can replicate or even better what she achieved two years ago, when she reached the last four at the All England Club.

She made a solid start with a 7-5 6-2 victory over qualifier Ana Bogdan but is likely to have to up her level against 38th-ranked Siniakova, who upset Naomi Osaka on her way to the fourth round of the French Open.

"She's a tough player," said Konta. "She had a great win in Paris. She's able to beat some of the best players. She has a big game. She's feisty.

"She competes very well. Obviously she's a very, very good doubles player as well. It will be a tough match for me."

Clarke set for Fed test

Jay Clarke will take on the legendary Roger Federer

The most high-profile assignment involves 20-year-old Jay Clarke from Derby, who beat American qualifier Noah Rubin, and said he would be seeking the advice of Andy Murray among others before taking on Roger Federer in the next round.

"I'll go out there and I wouldn't play above myself, I'll just play my game. That's the best test to actually see where I'm at," he said.

"If I start doing stuff I don't normally do, then I wouldn't really learn anything. I'll always try to do what I do, maybe a bit, a bit higher tempo or a bit bigger serving in certain moments. I'll stick to the way I play and then just see how it goes."