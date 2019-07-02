Harriet Dart delighted with royal support in Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon

Harriet Dart was cheered on by Duchess of Cambridge

Harriet Dart said it was a "surreal" experience having royal support after recording her first ever victory at Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton shunned Centre Court for one of the All England Club's outside courts to watch British No 4 Dart take on American lucky loser Christina McHale.

Sat between British player Katie Boulter, who is missing the tournament through injury, and Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, the Duchess cheered on Dart, although she had left by the time the 22-year-old battled to a 4-6 6-4 6-4 victory after two hours and 19 minutes.

Kate Middleton was on court 14 to watch Britain's Dart

Dart said in her press conference: "I was aware (she was there). The chair umpire mentioned it before the coin toss. It's pretty cool to have royalty watching you. Such a privilege for me for her to get to see me play. It's pretty surreal.

"Any of you had the Duchess watch you guys play (smiling)? Hopefully she'll come to many more of my matches."

Dart hopes to have royal support more often

Dart actually turned the match around after the Duchess had headed off to other parts of the grounds, but did not feel her presence and the interest it generated had been a distraction.

"I don't think so," she said. "I don't even know at which point she left. Obviously I was just aware she was there at the start.

"I think I dealt with all the conditions well. It was a bit windy out there today. Definitely towards the end, naturally I was a bit nervous to try and close it out. I think I did really well to hold myself together and get through."