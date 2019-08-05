Jessica Pegula breezes to Citi Open win in Washington

Jessica Pegula roars in delight during the Citi Open final

Jessica Pegula made quick work of Italy's Camila Giorgi to win her maiden WTA title 6-2 6-2 at the Citi Open in Washington D.C. on Sunday.

The 25-year-old American breezed to victory, claiming the first two games in both sets to set the tone, and finished the job in just 59 minutes.

In the first set, Giorgi fought back to 3-2 but Pegula took the next three games as the Italian's errors mounted.

The second was even more one-sided as Pegula marched to a 5-1 advantage before Giorgi, on the comeback trail after wrist and ankle injuries, won a second game.

Pegula, the daughter of the owners of the NFL's Buffalo Bills and NHL's Buffalo Sabres, closed out the match with a stunning service winner and sank to her knees in celebration.

Pegula celebrating her victory in Washington D.C.

"It's been extremely gratifying. This is what you work for, to win tournaments. It sounds cliche, [but] the journey makes it all that much sweeter," said Pegula, who recently began working with David Witt, Venus Williams' former coach.

"This week, though, it felt different. This final, I felt like I was just ready," she added. "I was like: You know what? You're going to go out there and you're going to win."

Pegula is the first American to win the women's tournament since Sloane Stephens in 2015 and the hard-hitting player won 81 per cent of her first serves and saved the only break point that she faced against the former Wimbledon quarter-finalist.

Zheng Saisai celebrates her first WTA crown in San Jose

At the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Zheng Saisai stayed steady and patient to capture her first career singles title, beating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 6-3 7-6 (7-3).

Zheng toppled three seeded players on the way to her second career final before finishing off another to secure a maiden title.

"It brings out so much confidence," Zheng said following her first singles title and victory.

"I wasn't winning and this week I beat many seeds. This gives me confidence but still I'm just going to play my tennis."

Five years ago was the first time I won my first WTA match here. Now I win my first WTA title - it's just amazing. I'm very excited about how I played here all week. It's just been an amazing week for me. Zheng Saisai

With her big top spin shots landing deep and the defensive ability to chase down balls all over the court, Zheng flustered opponents all week with her consistency and level-headed play and Sabalenka was no different.

"The tactic is put the ball deep and whenever I see a space let her run and change if I can flies or high balls because if I give her the same pace, the same ball, she will hit winners on any corner, so I was just trying to mix it up," Zheng said.

Zheng's victory was her first Top 10 victory since 2017 and means that she moves up to 35 in the world having been at 50 at the start of July.