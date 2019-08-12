Rafael Nadal roars to Rogers Cup title in Montreal

Rafael Nadal defended his Rogers Cup title in style

Rafael Nadal roared to the Rogers Cup title with a straight-sets victory over Daniil Medvedev but has decided to withdraw from Cincinnati.

The Spaniard's 6-3 6-0 victory in Montreal marked a record-extending 35th ATP Masters 1000 title, however, his search for a 36th has been put on hold.

The world No 2 announced on Sunday that he will not be taking to court in Cincinnati due to fatigue and he is next scheduled to compete at the US Open on August, 26.

World No.2 Rafael Nadal, our 2013 champion, has withdrawn from #CincyTennis citing fatigue.



Bianca Andreescu has also withdrawn due to a change in schedule. We wish you both the best and hope to see you next year. pic.twitter.com/lVQmgVmeqb — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 12, 2019

In the final in Montreal, Nadal was tested in the early stages as Medvedev created a break point in the opening game.

The Russian had not dropped a set leading into the final but could not match his opponent. Nadal saved that first break point and then did not face another during the course of the match.

"For me, personally, it was important to start the match in good shape. He came to that match playing so well, playing a lot of matches [in recent] weeks," Nadal said following his third tour-level title of the year.

Nadal celebrating his 35th Masters 1000 title

"For me, it was a different story. I only played three matches on hard before this one. I think I played a good first game, too.

"He had a break point. I played well. I saved that game. After that I think I played a solid match, my best match of the week without a doubt."

The straight-sets result marks the first time Nadal has defended a hard-court title.

After receiving 1,000 ATP ranking points he is in pole position to finish as year-end No 1 and moves into first place in the ATP Race to London.