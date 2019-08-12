Andy Murray opts against playing US Open singles
Last Updated: 12/08/19 11:04pm
Andy Murray has opted against playing singles at the US Open following his opening-round defeat at the Cincinnati Masters.
However, the former World No 1 will play men's and mixed doubles in the upcoming grand slam, which starts in August.
Murray was defeated by Richard Gasquet 6-4 6-4 in Cincinnati on Monday in what was the Scot's first competitive singles match since hip resurfacing surgery at the end of January.
More to follow...