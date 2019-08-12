Andy Murray opts against playing US Open singles

Andy Murray will play doubles at the US Open after deciding against featuring in the singles

Andy Murray has opted against playing singles at the US Open following his opening-round defeat at the Cincinnati Masters.

However, the former World No 1 will play men's and mixed doubles in the upcoming grand slam, which starts in August.

Murray was defeated by Richard Gasquet 6-4 6-4 in Cincinnati on Monday in what was the Scot's first competitive singles match since hip resurfacing surgery at the end of January.

More to follow...