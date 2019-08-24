Harriet Dart reaches US Open main draw for the first time

Harriet Dart will play in the main draw at the US Open for the first time

Harriet Dart became the fifth British player into the main draw at the US Open, battling her way through qualifying to reach the first round for the first time.

Dart will make her Flushing Meadows debut after a final round 6-2 5-7 6-3 victory over China's Wang Xiyu, followed earlier successes against Americans Jamie Loeb and Hailey Baptiste.

The world No 140 has enjoyed a breakthrough year, having climbed as high as 92 in the world rankings, and her success in qualifying means she will feature in three of the year's four major events.

Dart reached the last 32 at Wimbledon before losing to French Open champion Ash Barty but her two victories at the All-England Club were her first at the highest level having lost in the Australian Open first round in January, and on her Wimbledon debut last year.

Dart has been rewarded with a first round meeting against Romania's Ana Bogdan in the opening match on Court 14, ranked seven places below her in the world rankings and a second-round meeting with 22nd seed Petra Martic is likely to prove a tougher test.

British No 1 Johanna Konta will also start play on Monday afternoon, she is first up on Court No 17 when she faces Russia's Daria Kasatkina.

In the men's draw, Cameron Norrie now knows his fate, the completion of the qualifying events mean he will face France's Gregorie Barrere who is likely to prove a tough test having already won three matches.

Norrie will join Konta and Dan Evans in action on the opening day in New York, the British number two and three are both in action on Court No 10 with Evans the second match on against Adrian Mannarino and Norrie on immediately after.

It means Kyle Edmund is the lone Brit in singles action on Tuesday. The British No 1 is seeded 30th for the year's final Grand Slam and will hope to improve on a disappointing year in the Grand Slams.

Edmund suffered a first round exit in Australia, one year on from his run to the semi-final, while he was beaten in the second round at both the French Open and Wimbledon.

Spain's Pablo Andujar is his opponent, the second match on Court No 13 on Day Two.

