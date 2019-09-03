Rafael Nadal defeats former champion Marin Cilic to reach US Open quarter-finals

Rafael Nadal is bidding to win his fourth US Open title at Flushing Meadows

Rafael Nadal defeated Marin Cilic 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-2 in a battle of the former US Open champions to seal a quarter-final spot at Flushing Meadows.

The Spaniard dropped his first set of the tournament against the 2014 champion, before rallying to close out a four-set victory in emphatic fashion.

Nadal was visibly irritated when given a time violation as he served midway through the second set, and was broken moments later.

Cilic levelled the contest at one set apiece, but the second seed recovered magnificently - dropping just three games across the final two sets to set up a quarter-final showdown against Diego Schwartzman, who dumped out sixth seed Alexander Zverev.

Nadal, watched on by his friend Tiger Woods on Arthur Ashe Stadium, produced a stunning around-the-net winner to bring up match point and he made no mistake to clinch a spot in his ninth US Open quarter-final.

"It's an easy shot to describe, but difficult to make," said Nadal. "I don't know, I think I followed the ball good because he had a good volley and I saw it.

Marin Cilic is the first player to take a set off the 18-time Grand Slam champion at this year's tournament

"I ran fast to the ball and I saw at the last moment there would maybe be a small space on that side.

"I think it was the only way to win that point. I hit it well, but to hit that spot you need some luck."

Nadal's victory moves him closer to a maiden US Open meeting against his great rival Roger Federer. The pair have clashed 40 times in an iconic rivalry spanning 15 years, but they have never met at this competition.

Federer faces Grigor Dimitrov in the last eight and he boasts a 100 per cent record against the Bulgarian, having won all seven of their previous encounters.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic bowed out in the last 16 after retiring against Stan Wawrinka while trailing by two sets and as a result, Nadal and Federer are highly fancied to contest their 10th Grand Slam final on Sunday.