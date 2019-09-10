Wimbledon chief executive Richard Lewis to step down next year

All England Lawn Tennis Club chief executive Richard Lewis will leave his role

The chief executive of Wimbledon, Richard Lewis, says he will step down after next year's Championships.

Lewis will leave after eight years in the role and his departure coincides with the handover of the role of Wimbledon chairman from Philip Brook to Ian Hewitt.

Under Lewis there was a 160 per cent increase in player prize money, Court No. 1 was rebuilt and the grass-court season was extended.

The former British Davis Cup player said in a statement on Wimbledon's website: "It has been an immense privilege to be chief executive of the club and to play a part in the continued evolution of the club and The Championships.

"Given the election of a new chairman in Ian Hewitt, and the development of the next master plan for the full breadth of the grounds, it's the perfect time for me to step down."

Brook says the 64-year-old has delivered "a phenomenal period of change that will long be recognised in our history".

Lewis joined the All England Club as chief executive in 2012, having been executive chairman of the Rugby Football League since 2002 and chair of Sport England since 2009.