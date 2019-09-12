Andy Murray given Shanghai wild card

Former world No 1 Andy Murray has been given a wild card for next month's Shanghai Masters.

The three-time Grand Slam winner is continuing his comeback as a singles player following his hip operation in January - having eased his way back into action by playing doubles this summer.

He is set for a busy autumn including three straight weeks in China, beginning in Zhuhai and Beijing, and culminating at the Shanghai Masters, where he is a three-time former champion.

He said: "I'm really looking forward to be going back to Shanghai, a tournament I have had success at in the past - the last time I was there was in 2016.

"Thanks to the tournament for a wild card, it's great to be able to continue my comeback and play more tennis in China.

"Shanghai is a great city, I feel comfortable there and the fans are always supportive."

Murray suffered first round exits at the Cincinnati Masters and the Winston-Salem Open in his first singles outings since the second operation on his right hip.

He then played a Challenger event in Spain where he reached the last 16 before bowing out.

The Zhuhai Championships begin on September 23 - and Murray has also signed up for the European Open in Antwerp, which is the week after Shanghai.

