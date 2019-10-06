Andy Murray says he feels competitive against top 30 ahead of Shanghai Masters
By Husmukh Kerai
Last Updated: 06/10/19 2:07pm
Andy Murray says he feels he can be competitive against the best players ahead of the Shanghai Masters next week.
The former world No 1 continued his comeback from hip surgery with an impressive run at the China Open this week, which ended at the quarter-final stage against top seed Dominic Thiem.
After encouraging wins against US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini and compatriot Cameron Norrie, Murray was back in the last eight of an ATP tour event for the first time in 12 months.
"Even until a few weeks ago, maybe a month ago, I didn't know competitive I would be right at the top level", he said.
"Since I got here (China) I feel like in the matches I have played I have been competitive against all of the players I have played against.
"I played a top 10 player, a top 20 player, a top 30 player. Obviously I haven't won all the matches but I felt like I've done really well.
"Hopefully over the next month, two months, I can keep progressing a little bit. I don't think I have got to the end of that road yet."
Murray faces world No 59 Juan Londero in the first round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday.