Andy Murray says he feels competitive against top 30 ahead of Shanghai Masters

Andy Murray says he feels he can be competitive against the best players ahead of the Shanghai Masters next week.

The former world No 1 continued his comeback from hip surgery with an impressive run at the China Open this week, which ended at the quarter-final stage against top seed Dominic Thiem.

After encouraging wins against US Open semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini and compatriot Cameron Norrie, Murray was back in the last eight of an ATP tour event for the first time in 12 months.

"Even until a few weeks ago, maybe a month ago, I didn't know competitive I would be right at the top level", he said.

"Since I got here (China) I feel like in the matches I have played I have been competitive against all of the players I have played against.

Murray recorded promising wins over Berrettini and Norrie on his way to the quarter-finals in Beijing

"I played a top 10 player, a top 20 player, a top 30 player. Obviously I haven't won all the matches but I felt like I've done really well.

"Hopefully over the next month, two months, I can keep progressing a little bit. I don't think I have got to the end of that road yet."

Murray faces world No 59 Juan Londero in the first round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday.