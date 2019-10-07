Andy Murray reaches second round of Shanghai Masters with win over Juan Ignacio Londero

Andy Murray set up a second-round showdown with Fabio Fognini after a three-set win on Monday

Andy Murray recorded his fourth win in three weeks by battling back from a set down to beat Juan Ignacio Londero in the first round of the Shanghai Masters.

Murray, who has risen from 503 to 289 in the world rankings after reaching the quarter-finals in Beijing last week before falling to Dominic Thiem, had to do things the hard way, having lost the opening set.

However, the three-time Grand Slam champion found a way to get over the finish line, with more flashes of his trademark all-court game enough to see off world No 56 Londero 2-6 6-2 6-3.

"I think each week I have been feeling good, better. In the beginning I didn't necessarily feel good. But last couple of weeks have been, I think, much improved," Murray told the ATP website.

"My movement overall has been very good in comparison to what it was over in the States, and I'm hoping that's something that can get a little bit better."

The former world No 1 is using the Chinese swing of the ATP Tour for some much-needed match practice as he aims to get back to his best and, after a run to the last eight last week, he will hope for at least more of the same in Shanghai.

The event features Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, but Murray's immediate thoughts are trained on Fabio Fognini, the world No 12, who has his sights set on a place at the year-end ATP Finals in London.

"He's not an easy guy to play against. Unbelievably talented guy, good hand skills, moves well," he added.

"A little bit up and down sometimes in his matches, but he's playing really well."

Murray will get a day's rest before he faces the Italian, and will hope for a similar showing to his hugely-impressive victory over Fognini's compatriot Matteo Barrettini last week.

The Scot saw off the young Italian in two tough sets for the biggest win of his comeback to date, but a victory over Monte Carlo Masters champion Fognini may usurp that in terms of Murray's return.

The 32-year-old has yet to comment on his plans for the final stage of the season, which heads back to Europe and offers Murray a wealth of opportunities to continue playing over the final few weeks of the calendar.

The British no 3 Cameron Norrie is action on Tuesday when he faces world no 4 Daniil Medvedev, while in the latest rankings