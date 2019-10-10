Heather Watson records best win since Wimbledon 2017

Heather Watson is through to her first WTA quarter final since January last year

British number two Heather Watson has reached the quarter finals of the Tianjin Open after recording her best win for two years.

Watson took just an hour and 20 minutes to beat second seed Wang Qiang 6-3 6-0 - who reached the US Open quarter-finals earlier this year.

Watson had not beaten a top-50 player since January 2018 but dominated against 22nd-ranked Wang - claiming her best victory since a win over then World No19 Anastasija Sevastova at Wimbledon in 2017.

In the last eight, Watson will face Poland's Magda Linette, who advanced following the retirement of Kurumi Nara when she was 4-0 down in the first set.

Another win would be enough to propel Watson back into the top 100.