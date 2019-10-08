Andy Murray loses in three sets to Fabio Fognini at Shanghai Masters

Andy Murray's hopes of a statement win were halted by Fabio Fognini at the Shanghai Masters

Andy Murray has wanted matches against the best in the world - and on Tuesday he came up just short in his biggest test so far, losing to world No 12 Fabio Fognini in a second-round epic at the Shanghai Masters.

Less than 24 hours after beating Juan Ignacio Londero, Murray was back in action for a tough looking test against the Italian, and so it proved in a titanic struggle that eventually proved just too much for the Scot.

After losing the first set, Murray had fought back to level the contest but with a statement win looking on the cards he faltered in the closing stages. Twice he served for the match, but a faltering first serve gave Fognini an opportunity that he did not turn down and he ran away with the tie-break against a visibly tiring Murray.

Fognini has been in terrific form this season, winning his maiden Masters in Monte Carlo and a win keeps him on course for a debut at the season-end ATP Finals, but Murray's stubborn streak has been growing as his game-time has increased and it was in evident again.

Murray more than held his own in a competitive first set where the Italian 10th seed claimed the early advantage by winning the tie-break 7-4, but Murray dominated the second set and was back on level terms to force the gruelling contest to go the distance.

A topsy-turvy decider saw both players trading break points but it looked like Murray had seized the initiative to carve out the first real opening, but having served for the set at 5-4 he saw Fognini break back, only to do likewise himself.

Andy Murray's return....the story so far Shanghai Masters Second Round lost 6-7 6-2 6-7 v Fabio Fognini China Open Quarter-Final lost 2-6 6-7 v Dominic Thiem Zhuhai Championship Last 16 lost 6-4 2-6 4-6 v Alex de Minaur Rafa Nadal Open (Challenger) Last 16 lost 6-3 4-6 6-7 v Matteo Viola Winston-Salem Open First Round lost 6-7 5-7 v Tennys Sandgren Western & Southern Open First Round lost 4-6 4-6 v Richard Gasquet

Again, Murray had the chance to close out the contest but his first serve deserted him and Fognini pounced at every opportunity, breaking back again to level at 6-6 to set up a tie break where he came through 7-2.

Despite defeat, it has been a hugely successful three weeks in China for Murray. The three-time Grand Slam champion beat world No 13 Matteo Berrettini in Beijing last week as he put together back-to-back wins for the first time since his return at ATP level.

Murray has risen to world No 289 on the back of his form in Shanghai and his run to the third round means he will break back into the top 250 when the rankings are next updated.

There was also disappointment for British No 3 Cameron Norrie, who proved to be no match for world No 4 Daniil Medvedev, who ran out a comfortable 6-3 6-1 winner in just 54 minutes of the second-round clash.

More to follow...