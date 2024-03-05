Indian Wells Open: Rafael Nadal faces Milos Raonic clash, while Andy Murray could tackle Andrey Rublev

Rafael Nadal will face a clash with former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic on his return to action at the BNP Paribas Open, live on Sky Sports.

The Spaniard, a three-time winner at Indian Wells, is making only his second appearance of the year after reaching the quarter-finals of an ATP 250 event in Brisbane in the first week of the season.

That marked Nadal's return from a hip flexor injury which had sidelined him for nearly a year, although he was then forced to miss the Australian Open due to a muscle tear.

The 37-year-old was a finalist at Indian Wells on his last appearance at the desert venue two years ago and if he successfully navigates his match against Raonic, he faces a showdown with No 7 seed Holger Rune in round two.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, Andy Murray has a potential clash with No 5 seed Andrey Rublev on the horizon if he wins his first-round match against a yet-to-be-determined qualifier.

Murray's fellow Brits Dan Evans and Jack Draper have been drawn against Roman Safiullin and Christopher O'Connell respectively.

Evans' potential second-round opponent is No 28 seed Sebastian Korda, while victory for Draper would set up a meeting with No 6 seed Alexander Zverev.

Meanwhile, 2021 men's singles champion Cam Norrie will take on either Lorenzo Sonego or Miomir Kecmanovic after receiving a bye to the second round due to being seeded No 28.

In the women's tournament, Emma Raducanu will take on a yet-to-be-determined qualifier for the right to face No 30 seed Dayana Yastremska in the second round after being handed a wildcard entry.

Katie Boulter, winner of last week's San Diego Open, has not earned a bye and therefore plays Italy's Camilia Georgi in the first round, with the winner of that match up against No 26 seed Linda Noskova.

