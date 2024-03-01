Emma Raducanu: Former British No 1 handed wild card into Indian Wells tournament in California

Emma Raducanu has been handed a wild card into the main draw of next week's Indian Wells, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

The former US Open champion is ranked down at 252 as she continues to work her way back from triple surgery on her wrists and ankle but she has so far been able to rely largely on wild cards to play in high-profile tournaments.

Raducanu has played four events so far this year - winning three matches - and headed home to London to train after a first-round loss to Anhelina Kalinina in Doha earlier this month.

Having flown out to Los Angeles, the 21-year-old will take part at the prestigious Masters 1000 event, which begins next week and where last year she reached the fourth round.

The Brit, who was given a wild card into next month's Miami Open on Thursday, has been joined with an invite into the Indian Wells field by 43-year-old Venus Williams and 33-year-old Caroline Wozniacki, plus former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova and 2021 Indian Wells winner Paula Badosa.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Tennis' Laura Robson and Marion Bartoli take a closer look at what went wrong for Raducanu after she crashed out of the Qatar Open

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.