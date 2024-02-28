Andy Murray wants to play at Paris 2024 Olympics before retirement from tennis

Andy Murray has hinted that he's keen to continue playing tennis until the summer at least, with the two-time Olympic gold medallist eyeing another run at Paris 2024.

The 36-year-old sparked speculation over his potential retirement on Monday when, after beating Denis Shapovalov in Dubai, he said: "I probably don't have too long left, but I'll do as best as I can these last few months."

Murray has said previously he has an idea of when he would like to bow out, and he told Radio 4's Today programme he is likely to make that information public at some point.

"When the time is right I will probably say something before I play my last match and my last tournament," he said. "Whether I say anything months ahead of the time, I don't know."

A three-time Grand Slam champion, Murray is also the only tennis player to have won back-to-back singles gold medals at the Olympics, at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

"Hopefully I can get the chance to compete at another one," he added.

The Paris Olympics start on July 24, less than two weeks after the end of Wimbledon, which runs from July 1 to July 14.

Murray endured a difficult start to 2024, losing each of his opening four matches to see him slip down to 67th in the ranking. If he failed to qualify outright for the Olympics, he could seek a spot in the draw as a previous champion.

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

