Emma Raducanu does not deserve 'malicious' criticism and will win more Grand Slams, says agent Max Eisenbud

Emma Raducanu's agent says people should "not be malicious" in assessing the Briton's career since her US Open victory in 2021 and believes she will win more Grand Slams.

Raducanu has not reached the third round of a major since she defeated Leylah Fernandez to claim the Flushing Meadows title two and a half years ago and became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

The 21-year-old has been blighted by injury since, with her return to the WTA Tour earlier this year coming after an eight-month absence due to wrist and ankle surgeries.

Image: Raducanu was knocked out in the first round of the Qatar Open earlier this month, losing 6-0 7-6 to Anhelina Kalinina

Speaking on the Served With Andy Roddick podcast, Max Eisenbud said of Raducanu: "The girl did everything backward, she skipped every step.

"She won the US Open, she went to the next tournament, she didn't even know where the player's lounge was, she didn't know where the practice courts were.

"Being tough on her or critical on her like any other player [is wrong]. But she is still figuring it out. I just think that people should not be malicious."

'I believe Raducanu will win more Grand Slams'

Raducanu has been through a raft of coaching changes in her short career, splitting with five so far, and although Eisenbud says he does not "necessarily agree" with that method, he has no doubt that tennis remains her No 1 focus.

Eisenbud added of Raducanu, who is now working with childhood mentor Nick Cavaday: "As the agent, do I necessarily agree with [the coaching changes]? I don't. But it seems to work for her.

"As the agent we can only try to recommend and say, 'Hey, this one did it this way.' But they [the family] seem to be very comfortable in the way they are doing it and I have to respect that.

"Maybe that changes and maybe it doesn't. But she really is a hard worker. And tennis is her priority.

"Yes, people want to see that she does other things. But the way I see her work and how smart she is, I believe she'll win more [Grand] Slams."

Raducanu is expected to receive a wildcard for March's event in Indian Wells when those selections are announced later this week.

