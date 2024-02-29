Emma Raducanu: Former US Open champion awarded wild card for Miami Open

Emma Raducanu has been awarded a wild card for the Miami Open which takes place at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium from March 17-31, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

The former US Open champion, who is ranked No 252 in the world, was beaten in the first round by Anhelina Kalinina in her last match at the Qatar Open.

Raducanu has already used wild cards to enter tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Qatar in February and she is expected to play in the main draw at Indian Wells, starting on Wednesday, March 6.

The Brit has a protected ranking of 103, which is not high enough to secure a spot in the main draw at Indian Wells.

There are 96 singles players who get direct entry into the prestigious tournament along with 12 qualifiers and eight wild cards.

Two of those wild cards have been given to Caroline Wozniacki and Venus Williams, and it has been reported that Raducanu has flown to Los Angeles and is expected to play at the Masters 1000 event in the desert.

A three-time champion in Miami, Williams boasts a remarkable seven Grand Slam singles titles over her illustrious career and has played in a record-breaking 93 Grand Slam tournaments.

Australian Open Champion, Wozniacki, a finalist in Miami in 2017, returns for the first time since 2019, having had a three-year break following the birth of her two children. After returning to competition last August, she immediately impressed, reaching the fourth round at the 2023 US Open.

Also making a return from injury is Kei Nishikori, which will be his first competitive start since July 2023.

What is a protected ranking?

A player who is out of competition for more than six months but less than one year may use her special ranking for up to eight tournaments in a one-year period.



A player who is out of competition for one year or more may use her special ranking for up to 12 tournaments in a one-year period.



If a player is out of competition due to pregnancy or a medical condition, she is allowed three years to use her special ranking. In the event of pregnancy, the time period is calculated from the birth of the child.



Upon her return, a player is eligible to use her special ranking for seeding purposes at the first eight WTA tournaments she plays.



A player may freeze her ranking up to two times. Under the previous rule, a player was allowed to freeze her ranking just once.



