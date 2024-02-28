Andy Murray: What's next for the two-time Wimbledon champion? When can you see him on Sky Sports Tennis?

Andy Murray was comfortably beaten by Ugo Humbert in the second round of the Dubai Championships after which he spoke about his future plans.

After producing his best win for several months in the first round by seeing off Denis Shapovalov, the Scot talked about trying to do his best "these last few months", but then hinted he would like to keep going until at least this summer's Olympics.

While Wimbledon appears the most logical venue for Murray to call time on his glittering career, he is tempted by another crack at the Olympics in Paris this summer.

Murray is the only tennis player to have won back-to-back singles gold medals, in London and Rio, so what's next for Murray and when can we expect to see him on Sky Sports Tennis?

The 36-year-old, who is playing with a metal hip, confirmed he is set to retire this summer, saying: "I'm likely not going to play past this summer.

"I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play. I'm bored of the question, to be honest.

"I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop. But, yes, I don't plan on playing much past this summer."

Having now slipped 17 spots to 67th in the ATP live rankings, but given there is a 96-man draw at many of the Masters 1000 events, the Brit will be fine for a direct entry for now and he could seek a spot in the Olympics draw as a previous champion.

Indian Wells, Arizona and Miami

Image: The Scot is down to play Indian Wells, the Arizona Tennis Classic and Miami next month

All eyes will be on the 'Sunshine Double' with Indian Wells being the first of nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments from March 6-17.

Murray will make his 16th appearance in Tennis Paradise and he will be joined by five-time winner Novak Djokovic, reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, three-time champion Rafael Nadal, Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev.

Unless three-time Grand Slam-winner Murray is still in the draw by the second week in the desert, he has given himself the added insurance of more hardcourt tennis by entering the Arizona Classic on the ATP Challenger Tour, which runs from March 11-17.

The players then head to the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium - home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins - from March 20-31.

Murray is a two-time champion in Miami having won the title in 2009 (against Djokovic) and 2013 (David Ferrer).

Defending men's champion Medvedev and finalist Sinner return, along with Djokovic and Alcaraz.

Murray will play on clay

Image: Murray says he will play at the French Open this year

Murray gave a firm indication he will play on the dirt following his loss in Dubai although there is the fear it could put too much pressure on his metal hip.

Of his 46 career singles titles, only three have come on clay. Two of those have been Masters, though, with wins in Madrid (2015) and Rome (2016).

He has also been a French Open finalist but lost out in 2016 to Djokovic.

Murray could go and play a series of Challenger events if he skips Madrid and Rome and then there is the possibility of returning to the grass at Surbiton June 2-9 as he begins his preparations for Wimbledon in July.

Wimbledon and Paris Olympics

Image: Murray is a two-time Wimbledon champion

Murray will return to the home of arguably his greatest memories in the sport when he steps out on the hallowed turf at the All England Club for what will be the last time.

He will arrive on Centre Court in what is bound to be an emotional moment for the 2013 and 2016 champion.

The Brit will then be tempted by another crack at the Olympics in Paris, which could be his final appearance as a professional player.

