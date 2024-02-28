Andy Murray knocked out of Dubai Championships with convincing defeat to Ugo Humbert

Andy Murray suffered a 6-2 6-4 loss to fifth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert to be knocked out of the Dubai Championships in the second round.

Murray, who was picked up by cameras saying "this game is not for me anymore" in losing last week in Doha, was again heard voicing his frustration as he went down in straight sets to Humbert.

When broken in the third game of the second set, the 36-year-old yelled out: "I don't have a clue what I'm doing. Oh god. Awful feelings. Horrific."

It was an understandable show of emotion from the former champion in Dubai back in 2017, with Murray simply having no answer for Humbert in the first set as the left-handed Frenchman won all but one point on his serve and broke his opponent twice.

The first instance came in the third game of the match, Murray managing to save the first break point with a booming cross-court forehand but not the second, earned via a double fault from the Brit.

The relentless Humbert then went 0-30 up on Murray's next service game and secured the double break at the third time of asking, courtesy of a stunning forehand passer as his opponent approached the net.

After Humbert comfortably served out the opening set, Murray would then receive a telling off from the umpire for a conversation with his coach ahead of the start of the second.

Whatever was said could not turn the momentum in the match, however, with Humbert racing out of the blocks for another early break as the 25-year-old cruised through to the quarter-finals, where he will face either third seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland or Australia's Christopher O'Connell.

