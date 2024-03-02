Indian Wells: Everything you need to know about the unofficial fifth major they call 'Tennis Paradise'

Here's everything you need to know about Indian Wells including the draw, who's playing, Brits in action and the schedule. You can watch all the drama unfold on Sky Sports Tennis.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal get set to light up the start of the 'Sunshine Double' when the main draw Indian Wells starts on Wednesday March 6 - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Australian Open champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are also set to compete in Tennis Paradise.

There is plenty of British interest too as Andy Murray continues his last few months on the tennis circuit, and features along with 2021 champion here Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper in the men's main draw.

British women's No 1 Katie Boulter is joined in the main draw by Emma Raducanu, who has been handed a wild card as she continues her return to the tour after an eight-month injury lay-off.

The 2021 US Open champion, who reached the fourth round of the prestigious WTA 1000 event last year, has been able to rely largely on wild cards to play in high-profile tournaments since working her way back from surgery on her wrists and ankle.

Image: Emma Raducanu has been handed a wild card to feature

Former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova and 2021 Indian Wells winner Paula Badosa are also wild cards, along with Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki.

Fellow Brits Liam Broady, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage are in the qualifying event.

When is the draw?

The men's and women's draws will be on Tuesday, March 5, starting at 8pm UK time.

What's the schedule? You can catch all the action on Sky Sports Tennis

Sunday, March 3 - Tuesday March 5 - Qualifying

Wednesday, March 6 - Men's and women's singles first round

Thursday, March 7 - Men's and women's singles first round

Friday, March 8 - Men's and women's singles second round

Saturday, March 9 - Men's and women's singles second round

Sunday, March 10 - Men's and women's singles third round

Monday, March 11 - Men's and women's singles third round

Tuesday, March 12 - Men's and women's singles fourth round

Wednesday, March 13 - Men's and women's singles fourth round

Thursday, March 14 - Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Friday, March 15 - Women's singles semi-finals, men's doubles final

Saturday, March 16 - Men's singles semi-finals, women's doubles final

Sunday, March 17 - Men's and women's singles finals

Where is Indian Wells?

Having played host to the tournament every year since its opening in 1974, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is located near Palm Springs, California, in the Coachella Valley.

Alongside its 16,100-capacity centre court - the second largest tennis-specific stadium in the world - the complex also boasts 29 hard-courts.

Who are the reigning champions?

Image: Carlos Alcaraz is the reigning men's singles champion at Indian Wells

Men's singles - Carlos Alcaraz

Women's singles - Elena Rybakina

Men's doubles - Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden

Women's doubles - Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

