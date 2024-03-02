Indian Wells: Everything you need to know about the unofficial fifth major they call 'Tennis Paradise'

Everything you need to know about Indian Wells including Brits in action and the return of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal; watch over 80 tournaments a year, including the US Open, exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis
Saturday 2 March 2024 07:02, UK
Here's everything you need to know about Indian Wells including the draw, who's playing, Brits in action and the schedule. You can watch all the drama unfold on Sky Sports Tennis.
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal get set to light up the start of the 'Sunshine Double' when the main draw Indian Wells starts on Wednesday March 6 - live on Sky Sports Tennis.
Australian Open champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are also set to compete in Tennis Paradise.
There is plenty of British interest too as Andy Murray continues his last few months on the tennis circuit, and features along with 2021 champion here Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper in the men's main draw.
British women's No 1 Katie Boulter is joined in the main draw by Emma Raducanu, who has been handed a wild card as she continues her return to the tour after an eight-month injury lay-off.
The 2021 US Open champion, who reached the fourth round of the prestigious WTA 1000 event last year, has been able to rely largely on wild cards to play in high-profile tournaments since working her way back from surgery on her wrists and ankle.
Former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova and 2021 Indian Wells winner Paula Badosa are also wild cards, along with Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki.
Fellow Brits Liam Broady, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage are in the qualifying event.
The men's and women's draws will be on Tuesday, March 5, starting at 8pm UK time.
Sunday, March 3 - Tuesday March 5 - Qualifying
Wednesday, March 6 - Men's and women's singles first round
Thursday, March 7 - Men's and women's singles first round
Friday, March 8 - Men's and women's singles second round
Saturday, March 9 - Men's and women's singles second round
Sunday, March 10 - Men's and women's singles third round
Monday, March 11 - Men's and women's singles third round
Tuesday, March 12 - Men's and women's singles fourth round
Wednesday, March 13 - Men's and women's singles fourth round
Thursday, March 14 - Men's and women's singles quarter-finals
Friday, March 15 - Women's singles semi-finals, men's doubles final
Saturday, March 16 - Men's singles semi-finals, women's doubles final
Sunday, March 17 - Men's and women's singles finals
Having played host to the tournament every year since its opening in 1974, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is located near Palm Springs, California, in the Coachella Valley.
Alongside its 16,100-capacity centre court - the second largest tennis-specific stadium in the world - the complex also boasts 29 hard-courts.
Men's singles - Carlos Alcaraz
Women's singles - Elena Rybakina
Men's doubles - Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden
Women's doubles - Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova
