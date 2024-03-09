Andy Murray says 'no one' is listening to him after announcing he is ready to end his tennis career this summer

Andy Murray says "no one" is listening to him after revealing it was likely he would end his decorated tennis career this summer.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and former No 1-ranked player now at No 61, announced in Dubai that he would like to hang up his racket after the Paris Olympics this summer.

Speaking after the defeat against Andrey Rublev in Indian Wells on Friday, the 36-year-old said: "I'm planning on finishing in the summer. I don't know what more I'm supposed to say.

"I've been getting asked about it for 18 months or so, and it's obviously something I have thought about, but I hadn't made a decision on.

"Once I have made the decision, I have expressed that, and no one is listening to it. So I don't really understand why I keep getting asked, to be honest (smiling)."

The Scot vowed he would not quit the sport after he dropped out of the first round at both the Brisbane International and Australian Open earlier this year.

Writing on X after questions were asked about if he would retire, Murray said: "Tarnishing my legacy? Do me a favour.

"I'm in a terrible moment right now I'll give you that. Most people would quit and give up in my situation right now. But I'm not most people and my mind works differently.

"I won't quit. I will keep fighting and working to produce the performances I know I'm capable of."

Earlier in February, the former world No 1 lost a second round match against 18-year-old Jakub Mensik, and appeared to shout "This game is not for me anymore".

Downplaying that remark, he said that "people read a lot into what I say on the court sometimes and it's not always rational".

It is not the first time the two-time Wimbledon winner has hinted at calling it a day. He previously announced plans to retire in 2019 after undergoing hip surgery the year before.

Murray underwent a second operation the same year but later returned to the court. He said in December 2022 that he was one "big injury" away from retirement.

What's next for Murray?

The Scot has entered the Arizona Classic on the ATP Challenger Tour

Murray has given himself the added insurance of more hardcourt tennis by entering the Arizona Classic on the ATP Challenger Tour, which runs from March 11-17.

The players then head to the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium - home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins - from March 20-31.

Murray is a two-time champion in Miami having won the title in 2009 (against Djokovic) and 2013 (David Ferrer).

