Sky Sports Tennis: How to watch, which tournaments will be shown, and more questions answered

Sky Sports Tennis launches from Sunday, February 11 as we bring you exclusive live coverage of tournaments from both the ATP and WTA Tours.

Here, we answer all of your questions about how you can watch over 4,000 matches from all of the tournaments we are showing this year…

Will Sky Sports have a dedicated channel for tennis?

Yes. Sky Sports Tennis will launch on Sky and NOW from Sunday February 11, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Live coverage begins at 11am on February 11 from the Hologic WTA Tour tournament in Doha, where viewers can watch their favourite players such as Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek. The ATP Tour Cordoba final will be shown on the channel that day as well.

The action continues with the ATP Tour from Rotterdam, followed by an all-star line-up of Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev on court in Doha from February 19.

Which tournaments will be available?

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Coverage will include the combined Masters 1000 events taking place in Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome, and Cincinnati plus both the Nitto ATP Finals and WTA Finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tim Henman, Laura Robson and Katie Boulter believe the new Sky Sports five-year partnerships with the ATP and WTA to show all-year-round tennis will help grow the sport in the UK

Will I be able to select which match I want to watch?

Yes. Viewers will be able to access multiple live court streams at the same time via the Sky Sports app on your mobile device, the Sky TV app or red button and on NOW Bonus Streams, giving access to more live matches.

How can I find out what tournaments are being shown?

Tournaments being shown live on Sky Sports Tennis, along with broadcast timings, will be available on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app. Tap here for our live tennis page. You can also check the TV guide on Sky Q, Sky Stream, Sky Glass and NOW.

How do I find Sky Sports Tennis on my Sky box?

Sky Sports Tennis will initially be available on channel 408 from February 11, before moving exclusively to channel 407 on February 13 where it will remain.

Viewers can quickly find the channel by using the Voice Control function on the Sky Glass, Sky Stream, or Sky Q remote as well.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best players and biggest moments from the ATP and WTA Tours – coming to Sky Sports in 2024

How do I find the additional match streams on Sky Q, Sky Stream or Sky Glass?

Matches other than the main court being broadcast will be available on Sky Q, Stream, and Glass via the Red Button.

By pressing the Red Button, viewers will be able to select which court they want to watch the action from.

How do I find the additional match streams on the Sky Sports App?

Tap the 'Watch' button at the bottom of the home page and then tap 'Live'. Scroll to the Sky Sports Tennis channel and all of the match streams will be available to select.

Action from the other courts can also be accessed by the live box on either the home page or the dedicated tennis section of the app.

Viewers will need to sign in with their Sky iD before attempting to watch the tennis streams.

Will I be able to watch matches back on demand?

Tournament finals will be made available to watch on demand with select other matches available throughout the year.

Will highlights be available?

Yes. Select catch-up content will be available On Demand, while select highlights and clips of the best moments will be available via the Sky Sports app and website and Sky Sports' social media channels.

What subscription do I need?

Sky Sports Tennis will be available to Sky Sports customers on the Sky platform with Complete, Action and Arena packages from February 11.

You can subscribe to Sky Sports here.

I am a Virgin Media / EE TV customer. What do I need to do?

The Sky Sports Tennis channel will also be available on Virgin Media and EE TV.

Virgin customers can find Sky Sports Tennis HD on channel 520 and Sky Sports Tennis SD on channel 537.

EE TV customers can watch Sky Sports Tennis HD on channel 445 and Sky Sports Tennis SD on channel 425.

The multiple live court streams will be available to Virgin Media customers via the Sky Sports mobile app and red button and on EE TV as NOW Bonus Streams.

I don't want to subscribe to Sky Sports, but I want to watch tennis. What should I do?

You can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

You can subscribe to NOW contract free, which will give you access to Sky Sports Tennis and more.

Will the extra streams be available on NOW?

NOW's Monthly members will get access to more of the action via NOW's Bonus Streams, giving access to additional live court streams not available in the linear sports channel.

Bonus Streams are delivered on all NOW enabled devices in up to HD quality for Boost members for the first time.

What is NOW Boost?

NOW Boost members can now enjoy on-demand sports content ad-free. This excludes live channels and trailers promoting NOW content for passes already purchased. Boost features available on selected content and devices only. See nowtv.com for more details.