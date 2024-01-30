Sky Sports Tennis: Channel launching on February 11 as home of ATP, WTA Tours and US Open in UK and Ireland

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis set to launch on Sky and NOW from February 11, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

The introduction of the channel comes following the acquisition of the US Open, ATP and WTA Tour rights last year, and will add to the unrivalled line-up of dedicated sports channels offered by Sky, meaning more value for customers.

Sky Sports Tennis will be available to Sky Sports customers with Complete, Action and Arena packages from February 11, and viewers will be able to access multiple live court streams at the same time via the Sky Sports mobile app, the Sky TV app or red button and on NOW Bonus Streams, giving access to more live matches.

The first week of programming will feature live coverage from the Hologic WTA Tour tournament in Doha, where viewers can watch their favourite players such as Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek.

The action continues with the ATP Tour from Rotterdam, followed by an all-star line-up of Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev on court in Doha from February 19.

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports Managing Director, Jonathan Licht, said: "It's an exciting moment for Sky Sports as we launch a new home for tennis fans, and Sky Sports Tennis will give millions of homes easy access to watch the best players in the world all year round.

"We're proud to be the undisputed home of live sport for fans in the UK and Ireland, and this new channel will add value for our customers, enabling them to enjoy even more of the sports they love."

Sky Sports Tennis coverage of the biggest events on the calendar will be expertly analysed by former top British players Tim Henman and Laura Robson, presented by Gigi Salmon with the well-known voice of Jonathan Overend on commentary.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tim Henman, Laura Robson and Katie Boulter believe the new Sky Sports five-year partnerships with the ATP and WTA to show all-year-round tennis will help grow the sport in the UK

As well as being a destination for live coverage, Sky Sports Tennis will host a range of additional programming including big-name interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and expert insights on some of the biggest matches and moments of the year.

How to find the new channel and watch live from February 11

On the Sky platform, Sky Sports Tennis will launch on channel 408 from February 11, before moving exclusively to 407 on February 13 where it will remain.

Viewers can also quickly find the channel by using the Voice Control function on the Sky Glass, Stream, or Q remote, using the search terms "New balls please;' "It was on the line;" "Sky Tennis;" "Sky Sports Tennis" or "Tennis channel".

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

Select catch-up content will be available on demand.

The Sky Sports Tennis channel will also be available on Virgin Media and EE TV, and multiple live court streams will be available to Virgin Media customers via the Sky Sports mobile app and red button and on EE TV as NOW Bonus Streams.

For further access, news and results, fans will also be able to follow the sport and their favourite players via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on skysports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Coverage will be sponsored by Lexus, the new 'Presenting Partner' of Sky Sports Tennis.