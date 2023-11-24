Sky Sports to show exclusive ATP & WTA tennis with Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff & Emma Raducanu all headlining

Sky Sports has agreed new five-year partnerships with the ATP and WTA to show all-year-round tennis involving the best players in the world, including Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Britain's Emma Raducanu starting next season.

The agreement will see more than 80 tournaments and 4,000 matches - including both season-ending finals and all Masters 1000 events - broadcast live every year on Sky Sports from 2024.

Fans will also be able to watch both Tours on NOW and follow extensive coverage of their favourite players across Sky Sports' digital and social platforms.

Key points of the deal

Tennis returns to Sky Sports all year round in 2024.



More than 80 tournaments broadcast live every year.



Over 4,000 matches available to fans across the season.



Partnership includes the ATP Finals and WTA Finals, all Masters 1000s, 500s and 250 events (excluding domestic events) and the Next Gen ATP Finals.



Fans will be able to watch the Tours on Sky Sports, which will be available on Sky and NOW with extensive coverage across Sky Sports digital and social platforms.



Image: You will be able to watch Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray in action - live on Sky Sports!

The partnership comes after the return of the US Open to Sky Sports this year and will showcase the world's top players such as world No 1s Djokovic and Swiatek, alongside Rafael Nadal, Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner and the returning Naomi Osaka as well as the 'new era' of tennis stars including Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff and Brits Raducanu and Jack Draper.

Coverage will include the combined Masters 1000 events taking place in Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome, and Cincinnati plus both the Nitto ATP Finals and WTA Finals. From 2024, Sky Sports will create a new home for tennis all year round, delivering live action from six continents direct to fans.

Sky Sports' coverage will be led by presenter Gigi Salmon, alongside Tim Henman and Laura Robson who will offer their expert analysis and insights across the two tours, with Jonathan Overend on the match commentary.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tim Henman, Laura Robson and Katie Boulter believe the new Sky Sports five-year partnerships with the ATP and WTA to show all-year-round tennis will help grow the sport in the UK.

Former British No 1 Henman said: “There are so many opportunities of not only growing the game to a younger audience but also showcasing the different technologies and take a deep dive into the analysis of why these top players are so good.

“It’s something Sky Sports has done so well in so many different sports and it’s exciting to bring that expertise back to tennis and make the game accessible and encourage more young people to take up the sport."

The Sky Sports team will also be joined by additional talent and co-commentators at various events across the season.

Both Tours will be available for fans year-round with Sky having secured rights exclusively in the UK and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, as well as non-exclusive rights in Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, and South Tyrol.

Image: British No 1 Katie Boulter cannot wait to watch tennis on Sky Sports

British No 1 Katie Boulter is excited by the deal: "I think it's awesome," she told Sky Sports. "It's obviously been a while since the tennis has been on Sky Sports and to finally have it back, it's going to be fun to watch next year.

"We're looking forward to watching a lot of tennis and I think it's exciting because everything is going to be in one place with a lot of tournaments to watch. I'll be tuning in for sure!"

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO Sky UK & Ireland and Group CCO, said: "This is a fantastic time to see the ATP and WTA Tours on Sky Sports across our markets, as tennis enters a new era with fresh and exciting talent making their way to the top of the sport. We are committed to bringing the two Tours together to elevate both male and female stars, and deliver world-class coverage of the 80 events across 48 weeks of the year; creating a brand-new home for tennis fans."

Mark Webster, CEO of ATP Media, said: "We are extremely excited by the commitment we are seeing from Sky to both men's and women's tennis. ATP Media prides itself on producing and delivering the huge amount of world-class content generated on the ATP Tour and the three Sky entities have shown themselves to be the perfect partners to provide this content to our many tennis fans. We share many of the same values, striving for innovation and excellence, and we hope this is just the start of an amazing new chapter for tennis in these Sky markets."

Marina Storti, CEO of WTA Ventures, said: "This partnership is brilliant news for tennis fans who can look forward to more exciting action from the Hologic WTA Tour in 2024 and beyond with a strengthened calendar which will elevate the sport even further.

"Sky Sports are renowned for championing world-class sport, and we know that they will create a fantastic new platform to showcase our outstanding WTA and ATP athletes in one place. The future is bright for women's sport and there is much more growth to come."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the most memorable moments for British players at the US Open, including titles for Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu

How to watch tennis on Sky

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the best players and biggest moments from the ATP and WTA Tours – coming to Sky Sports in 2024

Live tennis will be available from next year on Sky Sports, and non-Sky subscribers can access the Tours via a NOW Sports Monthly membership, with selected highlights available on demand.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Stream all your favourite sports and more with NOW