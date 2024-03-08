Novak Djokovic has not ruled out competing for Los Angeles Olympic gold in 2028 at age of 41

World No 1 Novak Djokovic has not ruled out competing for the Los Angeles Olympic gold in 2028 at the age of 41.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner has only managed a bronze in four trips to the Olympics, though he will have another opportunity to improve his medal record in Paris this summer.

Djokovic will be 41 by the time the Los Angeles Games roll around but the Serbian says he has not ruled out competing for gold in 2028.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Everything is on the cards, I just don't know how many cards I have left," Djokovic said with a smile when asked about LA 2028.

"It's still very far to think about Los Angeles Olympic Games but the thought of it excites me of course. I'd love to play that but... I can't really commit to that yet.

"It's becoming harder and harder but I still love this sport and have still been competing at the highest level.

"I am still number one, so I feel at the moment that I want to keep going, keep trying to make more history."

Djokovic is gunning for a record sixth Indian Wells crown after being unable to enter the US for the past five years due to travel restrictions related to the Covid pandemic.

He won the tournament three times in a row from 2014-2016 but lost in the third round to now-retired German Philipp Kohlschreiber in his last appearance in 2019.

Live Tennis Saturday 9th March 7:00pm

The top seed plays Australian world No 69 Aleksandar Vukic in the second round on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Tennis, and while there is no shortage of talent in the field he will not have to face the other two members of the 'Big Three' - the trio who dominated men's tennis for two decades.

With Roger Federer retired and the injured Rafa Nadal expected to hang up his racket at the end of the year, Djokovic said things were different on the tour.

"It is beautiful for our sport that we had amazing rivalries that marked an incredible two decades," he said.

"With Roger retiring and Rafa not playing very much at all, it's a strange feeling.

"I'm trying to find a new rival and I had some great matches with (Carlos) Alcaraz and (Jannik) Sinner lately, but they still remain the two biggest rivals I've ever had."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.