Emma Raducanu: Former US Open champion breezes past Rebeka Masarova in Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu made short work of qualifier Rebeka Masarova at Indian Wells on Thursday, claiming a straight-sets victory to ease through the first round.

The 21-year-old, given a wild card at this tournament, set up a meeting with Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska as she got past Spanish qualifier Masarova 6-2 6-3 in an hour and 45 minutes as she claimed just her fourth victory in seven matches since returning from an eight-month injury layoff at the start of this year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emma Raducanu says she appreciated the support of the American crowd after her comfortable first-round victory

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu was given a wonderful ovation after making an impressive start to her Indian Wells campaign

She told Sky Sports Tennis: "Super important I think for me to get through that. I really think it's one of the trickiest tournaments conditions-wise to play because it varies so much. I think I dealt with that really well and overcame a really tough opponent who is dangerous in these conditions.

"I really enjoy playing in America, some of my best results have been here, so I am very happy to be back here playing. I really appreciate all the love I was receiving."

Raducanu claimed the opening three games with a double break, then was broken herself in the fourth before hitting back to secure the first set.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu showed her domination with a terrific backhand and then a well-timed smash!"

The second set followed the same pattern across the first four games, with the 2021 US Open champion going a double break up and Masarova replying by breaking back.

Raducanu subsequently wrapped things up with another break of Masarova's serve, after her opponent had saved three match points, for her fourth win in eight matches in 2024.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player She caught Masarova out with this powerful backhand

Laura Robson: An up and down performance

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Laura Robson and Tim Henman analyse Emma Raducanu's first-round win

"It was a bit up and down. She was helped by Masarova's inconsistency. I wouldn't say it was her best tennis but we can see what she's working on. She's trying to add more pace on the serve and angles. She's moving to around 215 in the world so in contention for Grand Slam qualifiers.

"She will want to take advantage of the wild cards."

Tim Henman on Raducanu's foundations

"That work has got to be done on the practice court and in the gym but you want the reward on the court. You think 6-2 6-3 is pretty easy but it wasn't and Raducanu will take a lot away just from one victory."

Tale of the Tape

Who's next for Raducanu?

Image: Dayana Yastremska will take on Raducanu on Saturday

Raducanu, who reached the fourth round of Indian Wells last year, will now face 30th-seeded Ukrainian Yastremska on Saturday.

The Briton won their only previous meeting in 2022 when Yastremska was forced to retire while trailing in the second set due to a wrist injury.

"There's going to be some heavy hitting," said Robson. "It's going to be a match where you're not going to get much rhythm from Yastremska because it's going to be a winner or an error.

"I think in some ways you know what you're going to get but if you're overthink a few of your shots then you're going to get exposed. It's going to be a fun one."

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.