Andy Murray: Two-time Wimbledon champion setw up meeting with Andrey Rublev in Indian Wells

Andy Murray produced one of his best performances in 2024 to ease beat former top 10 player David Goffin 6-3 6-2 and reach the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The 2009 champion in the desert was simply superb on serve as he made it through to a meeting with fifth seed Andrey Rublev on Friday.

After starting the 2024 season 0-4, the 36-year-old has now won each of his past three first-round matches.

Murray, now ranked at No 61, never faced a break point as he improved to 8-0 against Goffin, including taking all 17 sets they've played against each other.

"That's the best I've served here," Murray said post-match. "I've always struggled serving certainly the last 10 years or so when I've been here for whatever reason. Today felt much better."

Strong serving was key to Murray's latest victory, with the 36-year-old winning 85 per cent (23-27) of his first-serve points and not facing a break point in the match.

Big Four on hard courts

With victory over David Goffin, Andy Murray claimed a 175th ATP Masters 1000 win on hard court



Since the format's start in 1990, only four now have as many on the surface - Murray, Nadal, Federer and Djokovic



Tim Henman on Murray the perfectionist

"Murray wanted to bully Goffin. He wanted to take the ball on, and he did that and kept the error count down. To win in such convincing style is a great start.

"You want to see him out on court enjoying himself. He is a perfectionist but that hasn't been happening for him recently."

Laura Robson: He was able to play tactically well

"He was a bit more relaxed about the situation, but he was able to play tactically well rather than get annoyed with himself. It was great to watch."

Disappointing exit for Draper

Jack Draper suffered disappointment in California as he lost in three sets to Chris O'Connell in the first round.

British prospect Draper had made the last 16 of the tournament in 2023 but lost six games in a row in the final set to go down 1-6 6-3 6-2 to his Australian opponent.

It continued a frustrating period for Draper, who made the semi-finals of the Mexican Open last week but had to retire during his last-four clash with eventual champion Alex de Minaur.

Draper initially showed no ill-effects after he had battled food poisoning in Acapulco and eventually edged a lengthy fourth game to go 3-1 up before he saved a number of break points to consolidate his advantage.

Another break followed to allow the world No 37 to take the opener 6-1 but he sent down two double faults at the start of the second to hand O'Connell the initiative.

The Aussie did not look back and forced a decider, which started with Draper saving four break points before he broke to go 2-0 up.

Draper ran out of gas though, with world No 66 O'Connell booking a second-round meeting with Alexander Zverev.

